Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,143 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.20% of Insmed worth $137,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $23.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

