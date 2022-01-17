InsurAce Market Capitalization Tops $44.25 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.75 or 0.07606152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.35 or 0.99713774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

