Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.52% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $336,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $126.60 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

