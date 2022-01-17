International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

IBM opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

