International Business Machines (IBM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $134.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.80. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Business Machines stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.