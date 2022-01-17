International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.58 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.51.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $145.79 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

