International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $145.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.