International Game Technology PLC Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Truist Securities also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

