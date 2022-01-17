Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.82 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.34 or 0.00069331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.82 billion and $242.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.77 or 0.07617973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,301.84 or 0.99962031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068689 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,357,252 coins and its circulating supply is 198,528,203 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

