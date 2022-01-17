InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,045,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

