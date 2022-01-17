Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $800,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

