Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $25.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.