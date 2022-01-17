Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DBV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

