Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 37.5% in December

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DBV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.