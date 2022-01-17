Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the December 15th total of 763,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 322,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

