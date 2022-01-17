Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Lessened by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 15.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $90,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.71. 4,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

