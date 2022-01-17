Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:PSCF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.