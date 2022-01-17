Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Short Interest Down 36.0% in December

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $157.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

