Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 226.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30.

