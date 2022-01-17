ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Short Interest Up 42.9% in December

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:IACC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 (NYSE:IACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the 2nd quarter worth $5,150,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,471,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

