IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Boosted by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQV traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.34. 1,217,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,610. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.