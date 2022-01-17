IRISnet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.46 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $113.24 million and approximately $23.46 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.86 or 0.07650173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.33 or 0.99700545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007841 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,057,981,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,193,630,314 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

