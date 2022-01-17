Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $109.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $110.16 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $116.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $405.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $420.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on IRWD. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.72 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after buying an additional 594,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,957,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 277,543 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

