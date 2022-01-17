iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $53.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,092,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter.

