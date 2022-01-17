iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 106,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

