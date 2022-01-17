iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284,810 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

