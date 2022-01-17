iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,829 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

