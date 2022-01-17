iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,710,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

