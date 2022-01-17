iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Strategic Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,449,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.31. 42,020,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,668,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $204.84 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

