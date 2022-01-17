iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,801,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,945,000.

IWV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,100. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.52 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

