iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Up 42.4% in December

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $12.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $535.16. 1,133,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.92. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

