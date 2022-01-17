iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Up 42.4% in December

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $12.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $535.16. 1,133,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.92. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $375.06 and a twelve month high of $559.02.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
