iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $277.30 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

