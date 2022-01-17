iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,303 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.3% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.77% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,279,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $466.75. 9,652,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,650. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.