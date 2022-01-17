Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Short Interest Down 56.4% in December

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

