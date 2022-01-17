Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Update

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ITQ stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,929. Itiquira Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

