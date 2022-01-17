ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.19.

ITMPF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 29,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

