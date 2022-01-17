Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 219,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAGX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 1,081,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 183.74% and a negative net margin of 973.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

