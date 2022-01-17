Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,097 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

