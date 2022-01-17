Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JPRRF opened at $3,900.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52 week low of $3,900.00 and a 52 week high of $3,900.00.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.