Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($46.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.27).

British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 111 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,144 ($42.68). The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,728. The company has a market capitalization of £72.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,693.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,682.37. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.64) and a one year high of GBX 3,144 ($42.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

