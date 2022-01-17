Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($46.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.27).

British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 111 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,144 ($42.68). The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,728. The company has a market capitalization of £72.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,693.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,682.37. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.64) and a one year high of GBX 3,144 ($42.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

