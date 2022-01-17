Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,650 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.16) to GBX 4,600 ($62.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,198,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,931.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,013.38. The company has a market capitalization of £96.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.