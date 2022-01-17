Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AWI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.43. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

