Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pigeon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pigeon in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pigeon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Pigeon alerts:

PGENY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PGENY opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Pigeon has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.