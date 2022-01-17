Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €44.00 ($50.00) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JEN. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.86 ($40.75).

ETR JEN traded down €0.60 ($0.68) on Monday, reaching €33.52 ($38.09). The company had a trading volume of 64,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.30 and its 200-day moving average is €31.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52 week high of €37.76 ($42.91).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

