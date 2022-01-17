Jigstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.84 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $10,101.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NIX (NIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

