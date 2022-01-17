John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 35.9% in December

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTO traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,900. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 247.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

