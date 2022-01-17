John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE JHS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8103 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,084.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 311,964 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

