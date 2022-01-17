Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JNJ stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.84. 5,847,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. The stock has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

