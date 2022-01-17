Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $321.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock worth $16,324,616. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,849 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

