Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 27.3%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) shot up 27.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 812,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 649,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$10.83 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

