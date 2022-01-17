JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($102.27) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of BMW traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €99.32 ($112.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a one year high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

